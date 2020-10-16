Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

Queen Elizabeth II is missing her 17-month-old great-grandson Archie, who is living with his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Los Angeles.

According to a report by New Zealand Herald Her Majesty is dismayed by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate Christmas at their Los Angeles mansion as she is missing Archie terribly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last visited UK in March before coronavirus pandemic for their final royal engagements but their son Archie did not join them.

There were reports that the royal couple would return to UK before the Christmas but now ET Online reported that they would not be returning to Britain ‘anytime soon’.

It may be noted here that Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie have lived abroad since November 2019. They also did not celebrate the Christmas with Queen last year.

Later, the couple announced to step down as senior royals earlier this year and relocated to California with their son.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears
Cardi B is back together with Offset after wild Vegas birthday bash

Cardi B is back together with Offset after wild Vegas birthday bash
Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’

Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’
Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child

Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child
Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan
Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection
Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty
Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Latest

view all