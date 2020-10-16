Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

Queen Elizabeth II is missing her 17-month-old great-grandson Archie, who is living with his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Los Angeles.



According to a report by New Zealand Herald Her Majesty is dismayed by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate Christmas at their Los Angeles mansion as she is missing Archie terribly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last visited UK in March before coronavirus pandemic for their final royal engagements but their son Archie did not join them.

There were reports that the royal couple would return to UK before the Christmas but now ET Online reported that they would not be returning to Britain ‘anytime soon’.

It may be noted here that Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie have lived abroad since November 2019. They also did not celebrate the Christmas with Queen last year.

Later, the couple announced to step down as senior royals earlier this year and relocated to California with their son.