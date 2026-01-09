iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026: Taylor Swift rules nominations
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026: Full nominees list announced
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
January 09, 2026
The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards are right around the corner, and this year’s nominees are officially in.
iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment revealed the full list of nominees on January 7. Taylor Swift leads the pack with nine nominations, while Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny follow closely with eight nods each.
Swift, 36, had a standout year in 2025 thanks to her album The Life of a Showgirl. Its lead single, The Fate of Ophelia, dominated the Billboard Hot 100, holding the No. 1 spot for nine weeks.
Alex Warren, 25, also topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit Ordinary, while Sabrina Carpenter, 26, reached No. 1 with Manchild.
Bad Bunny continued his chart success as well. His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January 2025, and he is scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show next month.
“This is an annual awards show made exclusively for fans, celebrating the biggest songs and artists they’ve loved listening to on iHeartRadio stations and our iHeartRadio app all year long,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises, and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia, in a joint statement.
They added, “FOX viewers will also get an exclusive preview of some of the songs they’ll be listening to in the Summer of ‘26.”
The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX on Thursday, March 26.
Check out the complete nominations below:
Song of the Year:
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Chris Brown
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Pop Artist of the Year:
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Pop Song of the Year:
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
Best New Artist (Pop):
Alex Warren
Jessie Murph
Myles Smith
Ravyn Lenae
sombr
Duo/Group of the Year:
HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Shinedown
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration:
“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman
“APT.” – ROSEì & Bruno Mars
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Country Song of the Year:
“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“Liar” – Jelly Roll
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
Chase Matthew
Ella Langley
Hudson Westbrook
Josh Ross
Zach Top
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“NOKIA” – Drake
“Outside” – Cardi B
“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
MOLIY
PLUTO
Real Boston Richey
YKNIECE
ZEDDY WILL
R&B Song of the Year:
“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
“Folded” – Kehlani
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
SZA
Best New Artist (R&B):
Jenevieve
Kwn
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Sailorr
World Artist of the Year:
Ayra Starr
Jackson Wang
JO1
MOLIY
Tyla
Alternative Song of the Year:
“Back To Friends” – sombr
“Ensenada” – Sublime
“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Cage the Elephant
Green Day
Linkin Park
Sublime
Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist (Alternative):
almost monday
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Role Model
sombr
Rock Song of the Year:
“Afterlife” – Evanescence
“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown
“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach
“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year:
Linkin Park
Papa Roach
Shinedown
Sleep Token
Three Days Grace
Best New Artist (Rock):
Architects
Poppy
Return to Dust
Sleep Theory
Spiritbox
Dance Song of the Year:
“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas
“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA
“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe
“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION
“Won't Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
John Summit
Martin Garrix
Tiësto
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos
“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny
“Soltera” – Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Feid
J Balvin
Karol G
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):
Alleh Mezher
Beéle
De La Rose
Dei V
Louis BPM
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco”
“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50
“Flores” – Xavi
“Hecha Pa' Mi” – Grupo Frontera
“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Luis Angel “El Flaco”
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Clave Especial
Edgardo Nuñez
Los Dos De Tamaulipas
Óscar Maydon
Oscar Ortiz
K-pop Artist of the Year:
JENNIE
j-hope
Jin
LISA
ROSÉ
K-pop Group of the Year:
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TWICE
K-pop Song of the Year:
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“Killin' It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
Best New Artist (K-pop):
82Major
AllDay Project
Cortis
Hearts2Hearts
Meovv
Songwriter of the Year:
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Cal Shapiro
Charlie Handsome
Julia Michaels
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave
Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category
Ashley Graham, Chicago
Cheryl Porter, & Juliet
Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Hell's Kitchen
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Jack Wolfe, Hadestown
Kelsie Watts, Six! The Musical
Lencia Kebede, Wicked
Lizzy McAlpine, Floyd Collins
Meg Donnelly, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ne-Yo, Hell's Kitchen
Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Trisha Paytas, Beetlejuice
(New for 2026) Favorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Gnarly” – KATSEYE
“GO!” – CORTIS
“Happen To Me” – Russell Dickerson
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson
“MONA LISA” – j-hope
“Revolving Door” – Tate McRae
“SPAGHETTI” – LE SSERAFIM, j-hope
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
(New for 2026) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category
Addison Rae, Addison
Alex Warren, You'll Be Alright, Kid
Audrey Hobert, Who's the Clown?
Calum Hood, ORDER chaos ORDER
Coco Jones, Why Not More?
JADE, THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!
JENNIE, Ruby
LISA, Alter Ego
Michael Clifford, SIDEQUEST
Perrie, Perrie
sombr, I Barely Know Her
Tucker Wetmore, What Not To
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“Camera” – Ed Sheeran
“Choosin' Texas” – Ella Langley
“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“undressed” – sombr
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran
“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ
Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, Building the Band
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Bad Bunny, Happy Gilmore 2
Becky G, REBBECA
Ed Sheeran, ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience
Jimin and Jungkook, Are You Sure?!
Jonas Brothers, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Karol G, Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful
Lady Gaga, Wednesday
LISA, The White Lotus
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era
Zara Larsson, Up Close
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams
Adam DeGross for Post Malone
Anna Lee for Coldplay
baeth for Tate McRae
Chris Cornejo for Shakira
Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry
Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish
Hyghly for The Weeknd
Joshua Halling for Oasis
Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE
Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes
Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD
Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)
F1 the Album
Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)
KPop Demon Hunters
Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack
Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack
Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny, DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter Tour
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour
BLACKPINK, Deadline World Tour
Dua Lipa, Radical Optimism Tour
Ella Langley, Still Hungover Tour
KATSEYE, Beautiful Chaos Tour
Lady Gaga, The Mayhem Ball
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet Tour
Tate McRae, Miss Possessive Tour
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Zara Larsson, Midnight Sun Tour
Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category
Benson Boone, Cover song
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage
Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop
Coldplay, Crowd cam
Dua Lipa, Surprise guest
Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest
KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break
Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night
ROLE MODEL, Sally
Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest
Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage
Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star
(New for 2026) Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category
“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh
“Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell