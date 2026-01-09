 
Freddy Brazier, pregnant ex not on same page over filming baby's birth

Freddy Brazier is 'trying to convince' his pregnant ex to film birth for TV

January 09, 2026

It comes after it was revealed that Freddy and Holly had split again in November
Freddy Brazier has reportedly been trying to convince his pregnant ex girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, to allow a 'special moment' to be captured on a TV show, as he plans to share his fatherhood journey. 

The 21-year-old son of the late Jade Goody and TV star Jeff Brazier- who previously admitted he is 'scared to be a dad,' split from his on-off girlfriend in November.

In September he announced that he was set to become a father with his ex, Holly.

The pair later tried to make their relationship work before splitting again.

Now, Freddy is said to be hoping to document his life as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

A source said: 'Freddy is excited to share his fatherhood journey with the world, but the break up has complicated things.

'Holly doesn’t want the birth to be filmed, but he’s trying to convince her to capture everything on camera.' They added to The Sun: 'He’s looking to sign a contract with ITV so the details are being ironed out. This has been a real sticking point.' 

It comes after DailyMail revealed that Freddy and Holly had split again in November.  

