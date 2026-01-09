Britney Spears teases first performance in a decade: 'Very soon'

The mom-of-two is slowly healing her relationship with performing after her contentious conservatorship

Britney Spears is slowly healing her relationship with the stage, and she has her children to thank.

As she nears the 10-year anniversary of her last live performance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, the Princess of Pop appears more open to performing again. But only on her own terms.

In a candid Instagram post shared Friday, January 9, Spears, 44, reflected on her life after the end of her conservatorship in 2021. She opened up about healing through dance, reconnecting with her teenage sons, and cautiously revisiting the idea of performing live.

“Sending this piano to my son this year!!!” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself seated at a white Yamaha grand piano during a past performance. Spears was referring to her son Jayden, who has inherited her musical talent. The proud mom has shared several clips of his piano performances over the past year.

She then addressed returning to the stage more directly.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, Spears wrote. “But I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man.”

The Grammy winner also addressed her often-criticized dance videos, revealing they’ve played a deeper role in her healing. “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

Spears shares Jayden and 20-year-old son Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline. After living in Hawaii with their father for several years, the boys reunited and reconciled with their mother in early 2025.