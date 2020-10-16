Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

Prince William and Kate Middleton interacted with Pakistani teachers to learn how school activities have been impacted due to the coronvirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also joined students in a game of Pictionary at Islamabad Model College for Girls, a year after the British royal couple visited Pakistan.

During their interaction with the students, Prince William was asked whether he likes drawing.

"Yes definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing. Catherine is very good, I am really bad," Prince William said.



And when he was asked why he was bad at drawing, Kate told him, "You don't practice enough". The prince agreed with his wife and said, "I don't practice enough, that is very true."

The video of the couple's interaction with Pakistani students was shared from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account with a caption that read, "One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan Flag of PakistanFlag of United Kingdom The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary.



