Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton interacted with Pakistani teachers to learn how school activities have been impacted due to the coronvirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also joined students in a game of Pictionary at Islamabad Model College for Girls, a year after the British royal couple visited Pakistan.

During their interaction with the students, Prince William was asked whether he likes drawing.

"Yes definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing. Catherine is very good, I am really bad," Prince William said.

And when he was asked why he was bad at drawing, Kate told him, "You don't practice enough". The prince agreed with his wife and said, "I don't practice enough, that is very true."

The video of the couple's interaction with Pakistani students was shared from  The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account with a caption that read, "One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan Flag of PakistanFlag of United Kingdom The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary. 


More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'
Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'

Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'
'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphey discusses his musical past

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphey discusses his musical past

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move
Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him

Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him
Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’

Prince Philip’s past ‘intimate’ relationships exposed: ‘He is not a gentleman’
Prince William, Harry’s rift began after they ‘betrayed’ the Queen with Megxit

Prince William, Harry’s rift began after they ‘betrayed’ the Queen with Megxit
Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’
Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak looks dashing in new photo

Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak looks dashing in new photo
Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

Latest

view all