Weather update: Dry desert wind may blow in Karachi on Saturday

Winds blowing in Karachi's Clifton area. — Geo News/File

KARACHI: Low air pressure in the south of Gujarat state in India is likely to be converted into depression on Saturday said the Met Office on Friday.

It said that if this low air pressure is converted into depression in 24 hours then it may direct to the north.

The Metereological Department said that if this occurs then this depression may cause a light drizzle in the south-eastern Sindh area.

It also said that the effects of depression may be seen in a dry desert-like wind in Karachi.