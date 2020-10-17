PDM rally in Karachi: Traffic plan for citizens released as preparations continue

PPP supporters out in droves to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement's anti-government campaign. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell

KARACHI: Preparations continue for a mass rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), scheduled to be held here at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday, October 18.



Traffic Police has announced the substitute routes for traffic on that day and vehicles will not be allowed to go nearby the rally ground.

Three different stages have prepared made for the rally. The central stage sized 60x80ft is being made for the central leaders of the movement, whereas two more stages of 50x40ft each in size, adjacent to the central stage, have been made for other leaders.

According to the organisers, 50,000 chairs have so far been arranged at the venue while a security wall of containers has been made around the stages and a barbed wire has also been placed in front of the stage.

Meanwhile, the following traffic plan has also been announced by the Traffic Police:

- Common citizens will not be allowed to go from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti towards Numaish.

- Traffic coming through Shahrah-e-Quadeen will not be allowed to go beyond Noorani signal.

- Citizens can go from Gurumandir to Soldier Bazar and from Jamshed Road through Jail Flyover to New Town and Tariq Road.

- Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi to Jamshed Road will be diverted to Soldier Bazar and Business Recorder Road.

- Heavy traffic coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go to Guru Mandir but small vehicles can go there.

- Participants coming from Hyderabad can reach the venue of the rally via Water Pump and Liaquatabad.

- Participants coming from District Central can go to the venue after parking their vehicles at Nishtar Park and Tai Karate Ground.



- Participants coming from District West can reach the venue via Pak Colony, Garden Chowk and Saddar Dawakhana.

- Participants from District South and Korangi can reach the venue via Shara-e-Quadeen, Shara-e-Faisal and Khudadad Interpass.

- Participants coming from Thatta, Malir and District East can go to the venue via PPP Chowrangi after parking their vehicles near Resident Engineer's office.