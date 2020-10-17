Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem's Guinness record holder stan sends birthday greetings to her 'hero'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Nikki Patterson, a female Eminem fan who recently made a world record for having the most portraits of the same musician on her skin, has sent birthday greetings to her favorite rapper who turned 48 on Saturday.

"Happy birthday to my hero @eminem - without you I wouldn’t be who I am today! I kind of wanted to say ‘Happy birthday you miserable t***’ too.  Us Stan’s love you,"  she wrote.


Last month, Guinness World Records announced that Nikki Patterson now holds the record for having the most portraits of the same musician on her skin.

Talking to BBC, the 35-year-old said she was 19 when she got her first tattoo of the Detroit native.

"He's been the one constant in my life,” Patterson was quoted by the publication as saying at the time.

