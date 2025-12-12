'The Sopranos' star Jamie-Lynn Sigler set to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is returning to television with a powerful new role on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

The Sopranos alum will appear as Dr. Laura Kaplan, a urologist living with Multiple Sclerosis who visits Grey Sloan Memorial at the request of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

Kaplan offers Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) a unique perspective on his case, bringing both medical expertise and lived experience to the storyline.

The 44-year-old will guest star in January 15 episode titled Heavy on Me.

The role was created specifically for Sigler who has lived with MS for more than two decades.

Diagnosed at 20, she kept her condition private for 15 years due to fear that it might affect her career.

Since going public in 2016, Sigler has spoken openly about the stigma surrounding MS.

She even co-hosts the podcast MeSsy with fellow actress Christina Applegate, who also has MS.

Producers and Sigler were determined not to limit Dr. Kaplan's character solely to her illness.

Instead, the character is portrayed as a fully realized professional with a career and personal life reflecting Sigler's own advocacy for authentic representation.

Sigler's casting continues a growing trend of television incorporating actor's real-life medical conditions into meaningful storylines.

Recent examples include Eric Dane playing the role of a firefighter battling ALS in Brilliant Minds and Michael J. Fox playing a character with Parkinson’s on Apple TV’s Shrinking.