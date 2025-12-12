Kylie Kelce honest take on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘never argue' claim

Taylor Swift’s to-be-Sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, weighed in on Travis Kelce’s 'no argument' statement about his relationship with his fiancée during one of the New Heights podcast episodes.

Earlier this month, during the podcast with George Clooney as a guest, the Kansas City player and his brother Jason Kelce asked the Ocean’s Eleven star if he had ever gotten in an argument with his wife, Amal Clooney, during their decade of marriage.

The Oscar winner revealed that he has never clashed with his wife and then turned the question on Travis, asking if he has ever fought with Taylor.

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right,” the tight end player replied. “I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Following this, fans asked for Kylie’s reaction to this comment.

She revealed that she isn’t buying either Travis's or George’s assertion that they've never argued with their significant others.

“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” she said.

Kylie added, “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”

The mother of four daughters further claimed that she and her husband, Jason, “absolutely argue” after almost eight years of marriage and have four children.

She said that while she is not a “yelling arguer,” yet while “living together” and having “sleepless nights” due to children, she might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

Kylie and Jason tied the knot on April 14, 2018. Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023 and got engaged on August 26, 2025.