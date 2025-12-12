Megan Moroney announces 2026 ‘Cloud 9’ tour

Megan Morony, a rising star in country music, shared a major update about her Cloud 9 tour, which supports her upcoming third studio album with the same name.

Morony first gained widespread attention with her debut single Hair Salon in 2022, featured on her EP Pistol Made of Roses.

Her follow-up single Tennessee Orange became a breakout hit, peaking at number 10 on Billboard Hot Country Songs.

She then released her debut album Lucky on May 5, 2023 and a song from the album I‘m Not Pretty, became an instant hit.

With the upcoming album, Morony took to her Instagram to announce the tour dates and ticket booking timings.

She wrote in the caption, "THE CLOUD 9 TOUR IS COMING SOON TO AN ARENA NEAR YOU!!!!!!!!! choose your city & sign up now for my artist pre-sale at meganmoroney.com/tour :) pre-sale begins 12/11 at 10am local. public on sale 12/12 at 10am local. see ya there!!!"

The 43-date tour kicks-off May 29, 2026, at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, with dates through October at some of the biggest arenas in North America, Europe, and the UK.

Previously, when Moroney announced the upcoming release of her new album, she said in a statement, "I am so excited for my fans and I to dive into this new world of Cloud 9 together."

"Similar to the first two albums, it’s all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I’ve ever been," she added.

The singer continued, "My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love."

The Cloud 9 album will be released on February 20, 2026.