FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday slammed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his statement in which he had alleged that Pakistan's special forces were fighting alongside Azerbaijan troops during the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We have seen the transcript of the Armenian Prime Minister’s interview on 15 October with a Russian TV referring to some unsubstantiated reports alleging the involvement of Pakistani special forces alongside the Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict," read the statement.

The FO categorically rejected the Armenian prime minister's “baseless and unwarranted” comments and reminded that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev had clarified his stance on the matter.



"Azerbaijani forces are strong enough to defend their homeland and do not need the help of foreign forces," the FO said, quoting the Azerbaijani president.

“It is regrettable that leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop.”

Clarifying that Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic, moral, and political support to Azerbaijan, the FO said that Pakistan would continue to stand by the brotherly nation and support its right of self-defence against any aggression.

"We believe that long-term peace and normalisation of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories," it added.

