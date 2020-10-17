Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 17 2020
FO rejects 'baseless' Armenian propaganda, says Pakistani forces not fighting alongside Azerbaijan

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday slammed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his statement in which he had alleged that Pakistan's special forces were fighting alongside Azerbaijan troops during the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We have seen the transcript of the Armenian Prime Minister’s interview on 15 October with a Russian TV referring to some unsubstantiated reports alleging the involvement of Pakistani special forces alongside the Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict," read the statement.

The FO categorically rejected the Armenian prime minister's “baseless and unwarranted” comments and reminded that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev had clarified his stance on the matter.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan thanks Pakistan, Turkey for unequivocal support

"Azerbaijani forces are strong enough to defend their homeland and do not need the help of foreign forces," the FO said, quoting the Azerbaijani president.

“It is regrettable that leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop.”

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflct update: 12 killed in missile attack on Ganja

Clarifying that Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic, moral, and political support to Azerbaijan, the FO said that Pakistan would continue to stand by the brotherly nation and support its right of self-defence against any aggression.

"We believe that long-term peace and normalisation of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories," it added.

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi on Oct 30

Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat

TikTok ‘disappointed’ as ban continues in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan turns his guns on Nawaz Sharif in speech at Tiger Force convention

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz

NASA finally responds to Pakistani fourth graders regarding space travel

Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources

Nawaz Sharif held a secret meeting at Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Moeed Yusuf says India trying to spread false narrative of an agreement reached on IoK

'Why shouldn't we overturn the ban on TikTok?' Islamabad High Court asks PTA

Former ENT head at Jinnah Hospital loses life to coronavirus

