Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Princess Beatrice might be following in the steps of her sister Princess Eugenie as only days after the latter's pregnancy announcement, she too has sparked rumours about a baby on the way.

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has sent fans in a tizzy after he revealed that his favourite thing to read these days is a parenting book, titled How To Raise Successful People.

In a recent interview, the property designer explained his reasons for reading the book by Esther Wojcicki.

"There is nothing more important than raising and educating our kids and doing it well and she has achieved this using the word trick: T is for trust, R is for respect, I for Independence, C for Collaboration and K is for Kindness,” Edoardo explained.

"[Esther] has three accomplished daughters: One is the CEO of YouTube, the other is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe and the third is a top anthropologist and epidemiologist,” he went on to share.

Beatrice had earlier sparked pregnancy rumours as well when she was spotted exiting a baby store, called Little White Company in Central London.

Not only this, she carried a bag from upmarket shop The White Company's children branch. Eagle-eyed royal fans starting speculating about the arrival of a new member in the royal family very soon.

"Oh my I’m right I guess .. she’s pregnant. Oh love that. Princess Beatrice will be a very good mom," said one.

Another wrote, "I cannot be the only one thinking Princess Beatrice is pregnant!!!"

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US
Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue
Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author
Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and more Marvel stars team up for Joe Biden

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and more Marvel stars team up for Joe Biden
‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof
Prince William is more woke than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says royal expert

Prince William is more woke than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says royal expert

Latest

view all