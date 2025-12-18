‘Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández is an author now

Cristo Fernández announces ‘Ted Lasso’ inspired book

Cristo Fernández, best known for bringing joy to fans as Dani Rojas on Ted Lasso, is stepping into a new creative role.

The actor is officially becoming a children’s book author, inspired by the same love of fútbol and life that made his TV character so memorable.

Fernández has written a new bilingual children’s book titled Fútbol Is Life! or ¡Fútbol Es Vida!, set to be published by Scholastic Inc.

The book, illustrated by James Rey Sanchez, will be released in summer 2026 and is already available for preorder.

Written in both English and Spanish, the story is rooted in Fernández’s own upbringing in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and reflects his personal journey as a young soccer player whose life took unexpected turns.

According to the official description, the book follows a young boy named Cristobalito, who brings his soccer ball everywhere, until an injury forces him to stop playing.

Without fútbol at the center of his world, Cristobalito begins to notice new possibilities around him, from learning how to make tamales with his grandmother to discovering movement through ballet with his sister.

The story gently explores how change can open doors to passions we didn’t know we had.

The book’s title comes from Fernández’s now-famous phrase, “fútbol is life,” which he originally created during his Ted Lasso audition. For Fernández, the message goes far beyond the field.

“I hope this book shows kids (and grown-ups) that being yourself, where you come from, your culture, your joy, is your greatest strength,” Fernández shared in a statement with PEOPLE.

“Especially in times when the world feels heavy, I hope it reminds families that staying open, trying new things, working hard and dreaming big can always move us forward.”

The story closely mirrors Fernández’s own life.

He once pursued a professional soccer career in Mexico before injuries pushed him to rethink his future.

That shift eventually led him to study communications, then acting in the UK, and finally to his breakout role on Ted Lasso.

Fútbol Is Life! or ¡Fútbol Es Vida! will arrive in bookstores on July 7, 2026, offering young readers a heartfelt story about resilience, identity, and discovering who you are beyond what you first dreamed.