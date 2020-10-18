Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle’s new royal portrait and expensive accessories caused a lot of stir online, however, what garnered the most attention was a Cartier watch that the late Princess Diana’s owned. 

While fans were busy gushing over Meghan’s elegance in the latest picture, a past interview resurfaced, one which sheds light on Meghan’s love for Cartier accessories and according to reports, Meghan holds another purchase from the company in high esteem.

The accessory in question is a watch which Meghan bought after Suits became a success.

The Duchess also had it engraved at the time and hopes to pass on to her own daughter one day. 

She revealed these personal aspirations during a 2015 interview, “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M from M.M’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”


More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint
Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US
Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue
Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author
Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and more Marvel stars team up for Joe Biden

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and more Marvel stars team up for Joe Biden
‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

Latest

view all