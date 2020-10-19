Ayushmann Khurrana aims to ‘widen the gaze’ towards taboo issues through his roles

'I have been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India,' said Ayushmann Khurrana

B-Town star Ayushmann Khurrna is known far and wide as one of Bollywood's most progressive faces.

The Luka Chuppi star opened up about attempting to break taboos in Bollywood through the roles that he chooses for his film that pave way for the society to accept change.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Khurrana said: “I have been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through my cinema."

"You will notice that right since my debut film (Vicky Donor), with my choice of films, I have tried to do my bit to have a constructive conversation with society about the need for change.”

“I’ve always strongly felt that through cinema, we could ask society to widen its gaze towards important subjects that were not being addressed."

"We were a shy country, we still are, and there is beauty to that, but what I’m most happy about is how the people of my country have appreciated my style of cinema,” he went on to say.