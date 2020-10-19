Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain reportedly gearing up to exchange vows

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been making headlines since they were first linked together in 2019

Rumours have been spiraling out of control about Bollywood star Tara Sutaria getting ready to tie the knot with Aadar Jain.

And while fans were disappointed to learn that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have no plans of marriage in the near future, a source told SpotBoye claimed that his cousin Aadar Jain may be gearing up to take the plunge.

"For whatever reason, I don't think Ranbir is ready yet to get married (to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest,” said the source.

“His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria's career has just taken off,” they added.

Tara and Aadar have been making headlines over their romance since they were first linked together in 2019 when they attended the Bachchan’s Diwali bash hand in hand.