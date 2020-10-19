Can't connect right now! retry
Sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam's Mazar: What does the law say about political activity?

The Quaid’s mausoleum is maintained and protected under a special law, “The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971. Photo: AFP/File

PML-N leader Captain Safdar seems to have put his party in a quandary after he resorted to political sloganeering on Sunday at the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar, an act for which he has been accused of violating the law protecting the sanctity of the mausoleum. 

Following the incident, a case was file at Karachi's Brigade Police Station against PML-N leaders, including Capt Safdar and Maryam Nawaz, for violating the sanctity of the mazar.

The Quaid's Mazar in Karachi is maintained and protected under a special law called The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971.

Under the law, staging public demonstrations or engaging in any political activity within the premises of the mausoleum is strictly prohibited and punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine. 


"No person shall organise, convene or take part in any meeting or demonstration or procession or engage in political activity within the premises of Quaid's mausoleum or within a distance of ten feet from the outer boundary thereof," reads the law on the matter.

Moreover, the ordinance underscores that no person "shall do any act or behave in any manner which is or tends to be derogatory to the sanctity and dignity of the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar."

Under the law, any person found contravening any of the provisions of this law is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or a fine, or both.

“An offence punishable under this ordinance shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provisions contained in Sections 262 to 265 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898,” the law states.

