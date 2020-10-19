Can't connect right now! retry
Pak Army chief meets top UK general to discuss defence cooperation, bilateral matters

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — INP

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan and Afghanistan, Benedict de Cerjat and UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter separately to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement on Monday, said that the Swiss ambassador and Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa exchanged views over mutual interest and discussed the regional security situation.

"The dignitary appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same," the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to conflict prevention in the region, it added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the military's media wing said that the army chief and the UK CDS Carter discussed strengthening bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies.

"The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in the fight against terrorism," the ISPR added.

