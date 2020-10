In this file photo, an Edhi ambulance can be seen rushing a patient towards a medical facility. — Geo.tv/Files

UMARKOT: Five people died in a road accident as a passenger coach and a car collided nearby Umarkot on Monday.

Police said that the incident happened at Bachao Bund near Umarkot where a passenger coach collided with a car. Among the five who died were a woman and a child, while two persons were wounded in the accident.

The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital in Mirpur Khas for medical treatment.