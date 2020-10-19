PM's special assistant Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus

Special

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Sania Nishtar announced she had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Nishtar was isolating herself after testing positive for the virus and was feeling mild symptoms.



"I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home," she tweeted.

Nishtar is currently serving as special assistant on poverty alleviation and social safety to the prime minister of Pakistan.



The news comes a few days after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for the infection as well.



"My Covid Test has come positive," he had tweeted.