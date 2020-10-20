Zimbabwe cricket team arrives in Islamabad

The team reaches Islamabad airport. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PCB

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to play two limited-overs series against Pakistan starting from October 30.

Zimbabwe team, with 20 players, left on Monday morning from their home country – which has been in a secure bio-bubble camp for the past week for the final part of their preparations to minimise the risks of contracting coronavirus ahead of the trip.



ODI series schedule

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium (12pm noon)

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium (12pm noon)

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium (12pm noon)

T20I series schedule

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium (3:30pm)

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium (3:30pm)

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium (3:30pm)

The team will observe a five-day quarantine period at a local hotel after before they travel to Multan for the three-match ODIs.

All the players will be tested for COVID-19 and those with negative results would be allowed to train at the Pindi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has finalised all the arrangements for practice sessions within the bio-secure bubble at the stadium. The buses carrying the team to the stadium would be part of the bubble.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Managing Director Givemore Makoni have arrived in the country on Monday morning.

They were received at the Islamabad International Airport by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Zakir Khan.