Captain Safdar arrest: Bilawal Bhutto asks army chief, DG ISI to hold inquiry

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses an important press conference. Photo: file

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to hold an inquiry into the incident involving retired Captain Safdar's arrest involving senior officers of the Sindh Police.



"Whatever happened to Maryam Sharif and Captain Safdar sahab is extremely shameful," said the PPP chairman, as he addressed a news conference. "I am ashamed and cannot show my face at how this happened in my province. How can such a politically weak case involving sloganeering at the Mazar-e-Quaid can stir up such a storm," said Bilawal.



Holding the prime minister responsible for dual standards, Bilawal said that PM Imran Khan and workers of the PTI had also resorted to sloganeering at the Quaid's mausoleum in the past.



The PPP chairman said that even banned militant outfits and their participants have visited the Mazar-e-Quaid and chanted their slogans. "Did anyone even dare to register an FIR against them," he asked.



Bilawal said that he wanted the Sindh Police "to function independently". "We don't want political interference in our police but that also doesn't mean we will tolerate interference from anywhere else," he said.

