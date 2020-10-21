After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari and Kuwaiti envoy at the Ministry of Overseas pakistanis and Human Resource Development. Photo: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will send 600 medical professionals to Kuwait under an agreement signed between the two countries in July, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The press release said that 221 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and technicians will leave for Kuwait on Thursday, followed by a second batch of 200 professionals.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari, in a virtual address, told the outgoing professionals to uphold the highest values and standards of professionalism as they will be the ambassadors of Pakistan in Kuwait.

“It will be you, who will pave the way for other Pakistanis, aspiring to seek jobs in Kuwait,” said the SAPM.

Bukhari said that Pakistan was fully committed to the development of Kuwait and would provide a skilled workforce in multiple sectors as per its Vision 2035.

“The revival of workforce export to Kuwait was a historic moment for Pakistan as not a single worker had been sent to the Gulf country during the last 13 years,” said the SAPM, adding that Kuwait had planned to hire the services of over 1,000 Pakistani healthcare professionals, including doctors, paramedics and nurses.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had an international stature and clout due to which several countries were keen to hire Pakistani manpower.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nasr Abdul Rehman J Al Mutairi, extended his gratitude to the Pakistani government for providing medical assistance to his country during the difficult time of coronavirus.

He also thanked the Pakistani medical professionals for "helping their Kuwaiti brothers" face the deadly virus.