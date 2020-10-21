Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Court orders provision of 'B' category jail facilities to Shahbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif pictures outside an accountability court in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday ordered the provision of 'B' category facilities to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, in accordance with the law.

Admin Judge Jawad-ul-Hasan heard the petition regarding provision of facilities to Shahbaz. The court gave its verdict during the hearing of the petition and ordered jail administration to provide facilities to the PML-N president in accordance with Pakistan Prison Rules 1978.

While giving a verdict on the facilities to be provided, in view of Shahbaz's medical history, the court ordered jail authorities to arrange a separate room, a bed, a chair, food from home and other facilities.

It be recalled that the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was arrested on charges of having assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering and the court had sent him to Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand.

PML-N had held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for not providing adequate facilities to Shahbaz Sharif in jail.

It may also be recalled that the prime minister had said that the world would see a different Imran Khan now and no "dacoit" would be given a production order, nor he would be given a VIP jail, and he would be detained in a jail for common men.

More From Pakistan:

Video of Sialkot lady health worker firing shots into the air goes viral

Video of Sialkot lady health worker firing shots into the air goes viral
Pak Army chief stresses on 'all-out support' to population affected by Indian shelling

Pak Army chief stresses on 'all-out support' to population affected by Indian shelling
Jalalabad stampede: PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' by deaths

Jalalabad stampede: PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' by deaths
Nawaz Sharif's deportation from London imminent: Shahzad Akbar

Nawaz Sharif's deportation from London imminent: Shahzad Akbar
Opposition doesn't know what sort of fire it is playing with, warns Shibli Faraz

Opposition doesn't know what sort of fire it is playing with, warns Shibli Faraz
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh mysteriously goes on 3-day leave

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh mysteriously goes on 3-day leave
'Habib Jalib's life a beacon for today's poets and writers'

'Habib Jalib's life a beacon for today's poets and writers'
PDM leaders question PM Imran Khan's silence over Capt Safdar episode

PDM leaders question PM Imran Khan's silence over Capt Safdar episode
Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi

Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi
Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far

Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far
After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait

After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait
No chance of inducting Atif Khan in cabinet again: report

No chance of inducting Atif Khan in cabinet again: report

Latest

view all