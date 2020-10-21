Court orders provision of 'B' category jail facilities to Shahbaz Sharif

Shahbaz Sharif pictures outside an accountability court in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday ordered the provision of 'B' category facilities to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, in accordance with the law.



Admin Judge Jawad-ul-Hasan heard the petition regarding provision of facilities to Shahbaz. The court gave its verdict during the hearing of the petition and ordered jail administration to provide facilities to the PML-N president in accordance with Pakistan Prison Rules 1978.



While giving a verdict on the facilities to be provided, in view of Shahbaz's medical history, the court ordered jail authorities to arrange a separate room, a bed, a chair, food from home and other facilities.

It be recalled that the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was arrested on charges of having assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering and the court had sent him to Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand.



PML-N had held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for not providing adequate facilities to Shahbaz Sharif in jail.

It may also be recalled that the prime minister had said that the world would see a different Imran Khan now and no "dacoit" would be given a production order, nor he would be given a VIP jail, and he would be detained in a jail for common men.