Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Jalalabad stampede: PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' by deaths

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the Jalalabad stampede incident on Wednesday, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic deaths of Afghans.

At least 15 people, including 11 women, were killed in a stampede near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghan officials confirmed earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured and sent condolences to families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths & casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had also expressed grief over the situation and called upon Afghan authorities to ensure better management of the visa process.

"We have received with sorrow and grief the news about the loss of precious Afghan lives and injuries in a stampede at a stadium in Jalalabad, several kilometres away from the Consulate General of Pakistan, where applicants for Pakistani visas were being gathered under the arrangements of the provincial Afghan authorities," said the FO.

Stampede kills at least 15

The incident occurred in an open ground where thousands of Afghans had gathered to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate in eastern Afghanistan.

Ten other people including eight women were injured in the stampede.

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Jalalabad city, where the incident occurred said of the 15 people dead, 11 were women and several senior citizens were wounded.

Two other provincial officials said over 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Video of Sialkot lady health worker firing shots into the air goes viral

Video of Sialkot lady health worker firing shots into the air goes viral
Pak Army chief stresses on 'all-out support' to population affected by Indian shelling

Pak Army chief stresses on 'all-out support' to population affected by Indian shelling
Court orders provision of 'B' category jail facilities to Shahbaz Sharif

Court orders provision of 'B' category jail facilities to Shahbaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif's deportation from London imminent: Shahzad Akbar

Nawaz Sharif's deportation from London imminent: Shahzad Akbar
Opposition doesn't know what sort of fire it is playing with, warns Shibli Faraz

Opposition doesn't know what sort of fire it is playing with, warns Shibli Faraz
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh mysteriously goes on 3-day leave

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh mysteriously goes on 3-day leave
'Habib Jalib's life a beacon for today's poets and writers'

'Habib Jalib's life a beacon for today's poets and writers'
PDM leaders question PM Imran Khan's silence over Capt Safdar episode

PDM leaders question PM Imran Khan's silence over Capt Safdar episode
Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi

Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi
Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far

Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far
After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait

After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait
No chance of inducting Atif Khan in cabinet again: report

No chance of inducting Atif Khan in cabinet again: report

Latest

view all