Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Video of Sialkot lady health worker firing shots into the air goes viral

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

SIALKOT: A video of a lady health worker firing shots into the air went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The lady health worker can be seen in the video grabbing a pistol in her right hand and waving it into the air, before firing a couple of shots.

She can be seen walking around at a deserted road during the act.

Geo News learnt that the video was shot in Sialkot's Sambrial area and the woman is an employee of the Basic Health Unit Sambrial.

Reacting to the incident, Sambrial Basic Health Unit CEO said that an investigation against the woman will be carried out following which action will be taken against her.

