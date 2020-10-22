Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Kendall and Kylie Jenner reach settlement in famous lawsuit with the accusers

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie reached an agreement in a famous lawsuit as the company who accused them of ripping off design reportedly dismissed all claims against the reality stars.

The two sisters, who were accused of ripping off Klauber Bros Inc's lace design in their Kendall + Kylie lingerie collection, have settled the matter with the company.

Court documents documents, obtained by a media outlet, state the company is now dismissing all claims against Kylie.

The company stated they need 45 days to execute the official documents, with the suit settled for an 'undisclosed sum'.

Earlier this year, it was reported Klauber is suing to get all of the profits the reality star-turned-businesswoman 'netted off any designs using its lace'.

The document reportedly reads: 'Please takes notice that Plaintiff Klauber Brothers, Inc. has reached a settlement agreement as to the claims against Defendants The Kylie Shop, Inc. and Kylie Jenner, Inc.

Klauber Bros have reportedly stated they need 45 days to execute the official documents, with the suit settled for an undisclosed sum.

The company had filed a lawsuit against Kylie and Kendall when they claimed the stars had 'cashed in on its copyrighted designs' for lingerie.

Klauber Bros' lace pattern with swirling curls and flowers looked identical to what the sisters had created, it was argued.

