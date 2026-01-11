Freddy Brazier's pregnant ex pays emotional tribute to Jade Goody

 
Pregnant Holly Swinburn has honoured her ex-boyfriend Freddy Brazier's late mother in a beautiful way. 

Despite the couple reportedly split in November, and with Holly due to give birth at the end of March, she has shared that the former couple plan to honour Freddy's late mother, Jade Goody, by using her name.

Speaking to The Sun, Holly said: 'I’m so excited to be having a baby girl. 'We like the idea of Jade as a middle name. I told Freddy I would happily call the baby Jade as a first name if that’s what he wanted.

'But I think he felt it might come with too much expectation, pressure and comparisons.' 

Holly went on to reveal that she loves the name Isla as a first name and believes using Jade as a middle name would be a nice way for them to honour his mother's memory. 

It comes after Freddy has reportedly been trying to convince his pregnant ex girlfriend, Holly Swinburn as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

A source said: 'Freddy is excited to share his fatherhood journey with the world, but the break up has complicated things.

'Holly doesn’t want the birth to be filmed, but he’s trying to convince her to capture everything on camera.' 

They added to The Sun: 'He’s looking to sign a contract with ITV so the details are being ironed out. This has been a real sticking point.' 

Jade died from cervical cancer aged 27 in 2009, when Freddy was just four years old, and his brother Bobby was five. 

