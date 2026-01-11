'Godzilla Minus Zero' finally gets release date

Godzilla Minus Zero roared back with the long-awaited release date in a new update from the studios.

The sequel to the Oscar-winning film Godzilla Minus One has locked in a November 6 premiere date for North American theaters.

The newly unveiled date follows quickly on the heels of Godzilla owner Toho releasing the feature in Japan on November 3.

While no casting details regarding Godzilla Minus Zero are yet available, the title, a first-look artwork and a teaser logo was revealed previously.

The announcement of the upcoming movie was made on Godzilla Day 2025 at an event in Tokyo in the wake of Godzilla Minus One success.

The first movie took place in post-World War II Japan and centered on a Kamikaze pilot Koichi (Ryunokuke Kamiki), who lives in shame after choosing not to die in battle.

However, he ultimately finds redemption as he helps his nation deal with the monster known as Godzilla.

Additionally, reports suggested that Takashi Yamazaki will serve as a director for the new movie.

He previously won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for the 2023 movie, for which he served as the VFX supervisor as well as the filmmaker.