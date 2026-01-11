Claire Foy shares true feelings about AI in entertainment: 'very sad'

Claire Foy shares uncompromising take on AI and the future of entertainment

Claire Foy has taken a hard line against AI, rigorously claiming that the technology merely renders as “glorified animation.”

While promoting her upcoming film H Is for Hawk in a new profile by The Times, The Crown actress was told that the movie could be shot with an AI-generated hawk in the near future, to which she responded, “It would be s***.”

Further lamenting the thought of diminishing opportunities for talent in the entertainment industry due to AI’s usage, she continued, “I just find it very sad. I have no interest in watching or reading anything by AI.”

Claire, 41, also shed a light on whether she fears becoming “obsolete” as a performer amid the rise of artificial intelligence and how “the younger generation” can prevent that.

“Well, only if there is an appetite for people to watch that stuff, if the younger generation say[s] this is just the world we live in,” she said. “But I don’t get it. And I’ll be very disappointed in my fellow humans if that happens — if they want to watch glorified animation.”

H Is for Hawk, based on English writer Helen Macdonald’s memoir of the same name, stars Claire Foy and will be released on January 23.