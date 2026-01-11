Andrea Martin honours late ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star Michael Constantine

Andrea Martin is remembering her late My Big Fat Greek Wedding costar Michael Constantine and the important role he played in the beloved franchise.

Martin, 78, spoke with People magazine at the opening night of the Broadway show Bug at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City on January 8.

While reflecting on her time in the hit film series, the two-time Tony Award winner said Constantine’s absence was deeply felt during the most recent movie.

“I'll never forget Michael Constantine, who [played] the father,” Martin, who portrayed Aunt Voula, told the outlet.

“And he was really missed from the last movie. [He] was such a presence and held the movie together. So he was greatly missed.”

Constantine, who died in 2021 at age 94, played Kostas “Gus” Portokalos, the proud family patriarch known for his love of Windex, in My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016).

Although he passed away before filming began on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in 2023, the movie honoured his character. The story centered on the Portokalos family traveling to Greece to fulfill Gus’ final wish.

After Constantine’s death, franchise creator and star Nia Vardalos shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, explaining that he supported continuing the series without him.

“He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me,” she wrote.

“We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us,” she added.