Nicola Peltz DELETES Victoria Beckham's birthday tribute

Nicola Peltz DELETES Victoria Beckham birthday tribute

Nicola Peltz appears keen to erase any reminders of the Beckham family following reports that her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, has blocked his parents and brothers.

The actress, 31, is believed to have deleted a post which included a birthday tribute to her mother-in-law Victoria.

Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz previously confirmed that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media following reports they had unfollowed him.

Nicola's recent move suggests she no longer wants any traces of her in-laws on her social media accounts.

Back in 2024, when Victoria turned 50, she received a wave of heartfelt messages from family, friends and fans including Nicola.

Nicola penned: 'Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever', to which the Spice Girl swiftly responded: 'Love you so much!!!!! xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.'

However Nicola has since removed the post from her profile. Rumours of fall out between the actress and Victoria emerged after Nicola's multi-million dollar wedding to Brooklyn in April 2022.

As the wedding plans were underway, insiders alleged Victoria was displeased with Nicola's reluctance to involve her in the plans for the lavish affair.

It was claimed the Beckhams' took a backseat on the big day - leading to yet more fury from Victoria, with a source telling Daily Mail: ''The top table was all Peltzs and it really felt as though the Beckhams were not at the forefront...

'There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches.'

Nicola later confirmed the rumours had begun after she didn't wear Victoria's design. While she denied there was a 'feud', she explained that Victoria's atelier simply hadn't had time to make the dress, as she insisted: 'No family is perfect.'

It has now been revealed that there was an exchange of legal letters between son and his parents-or rather, between their respective legal teams at Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.