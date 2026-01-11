Jill Scott drops second single 'Pressha' from upcoming album

Jill Scott dropped a new single, Pressha, from her upcoming album, To Whom This May Concern.

A few days after delighting fans with the first song off of her debut album in over a decade, the Platinum- and Gold-certified musician released a second track.

While continuing to feature everyone who collaborated with her on the new set of songs, the 53-year-old American singer, songwriter, model, poet, and actress introduced Pressha.

"To Whom This May Concern (my new album[loved up emoji]) had and has a bevy of thoughtful, talented and focused folk to assist me on my work," she penned the same caption as her recent posts. "Sometimes musician, sometimes, just a releasing friend to laugh with. We had fun!!!"

"This 2nd song is called ‘PRESSHA,’” the Golden singer wrote and went on to thank Zach Perry. "Creating takes a village. I’m sharing my beautiful people most literally. @ekzaktxl thank you!!!!"

Jill Scott new songs:

The Grammy winner has new music out, including singles Pressha and Beautiful People, leading up to her upcoming album, To Whom This May Concern.

The sixth solo album is her first full-length album since Woman (2015) , releasing on February 13, 2026 and featuring collaborations with artists like DJ Premier and Tierra Whack.