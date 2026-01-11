'CBS Saturday Mornings' announces new anchors for the show

CBS News has officially announced new faces for its Saturday morning lineup.

The network revealed Friday that Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady will serve as the new co-anchors of CBS Saturday Morning.

In addition to their weekend roles, the pair will split hosting duties on the weekday streaming program CBS News 24/7 Mornings alongside Vladimir Duthiers.

Both journalists will also continue their reporting work across the network.

During the week, CBS Mornings is anchored by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, while Jane Pauley hosts the long-running CBS Sunday Morning.

Diaz and O’Grady replace former Saturday anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, who exited the network last year ahead of a planned refresh of the show.

At the time, a source said the changes were already in motion before editor-in-chief Bari Weiss joined CBS News.

“We want our audience to walk away with a better understanding of the stories that are shaping their lives and the world around them,” said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings.

“Adriana and Kelly’s unique blend of experience will make that possible. We are excited for our viewers to start their weekends with them.”

While CBS has not detailed how the show may evolve under new leadership, the network confirmed CBS Saturday Morning will continue offering two hours of original reporting and in-depth coverage of the week’s top stories, along with popular segments such as The Dish and Saturday Sessions.