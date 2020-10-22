NAB to file another reference against PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif

The logo of the The National Accountability Bureau (NAB). — nab.gov.pk

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) agreed to file references against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, former principal secretary to ex-pm Nawaz, Fawad Hasan Fawad, and others.

The development took place during the NAB Executive Board meeting on Thursday during which the anti-graft body approved four investigations, the statement.



According to NAB, investigations have been approved against PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and PTI MPA Aleem Khan as well.

NAB said that references will also be filed against two other important personalities, former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry and ex-Intelligence Bureau chief, Aftab Sultan.

Read more: NAB to investigate reasons for closure of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel

The anti-graft watchdog has alleged that Iqbal, the former planning minister, had increased the scope of the Narowal Sports City from Rs30 million to Rs3 billion.

Moreover, NAB has decided to file a corruption reference against Fawad Hasan and Iqbal.

Read more: Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB

During the meeting, it was also agreed to file a corruption reference against former Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Farkhund Iqbal, former DG Planning Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Mehboob Ali Khan, former director Waqar Ali Khan, former member planning and design Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former CEO NTS Haroon, former estate management officer Latif Abid, former project director clean drinking water for all Sikandar Javed, General Manager Nespak Jamil Bajwa and others.