Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Jessie J and her boyfriend Channing Tatum have split months after the pair reunited.



The "Do It Like a Dude" singer shared a video on Instagram and revealed in the caption, "Single life in a pandemic is.." She ended her statement with a Crystal ball emoji.

The duo first got together in 2018 and confirmed their romance months later.

They split briefly at the end of 2019 but by January were back on, making their red carpet debut together at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in LA.



The video shared by Jessie was accompanied by a caption that read, “What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy...”





