Milly Bobby Brown misses ‘Stranger Things' finale viewing party with cast

Milly Bobby Brown was absent at another Stranger Things finale celebration.

The actress, who previously was unable to join the cast at Good Morning America show and at Paley Museum event, again was not present at the Paris theatre in New York when the cast came together to view the final episode.

An insider told the People magazine that Brown was “still home” with a dislocated shoulder, referring to an injury she announced earlier this month when she explained her absence from Good Morning America.

Despite not attending the viewing, Brown still "got a link to watch it at the same time" as her cast mates, the source adds.

Earlier this month, her co-star Noah Schnapp shared the he and cast, including Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Sadie Sink (Max), had plans to watch the last episode together.

“I’m nervous to watch it,” he said at the time. “Once you watch that, it’s done. That’s the last episode we’re ever gonna watch together.”

He also revealed to the outlet that they were going to "rent out a theater and watch it as a cast together."

Stranger Things season five volume one and two are now streaming on Netflix.

Volume three slated to premiere on December 31st with timmings tuned to its theatrical release in selected locations.