Cardi B claps back at fans criticising her relationship with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is speaking out after facing days of online criticism about her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, addressed the backlash in a candid video posted on X on Monday, December 29.

Fans began questioning her relationship after she appeared to spend Christmas apart from Diggs.

“Y'all need to calm down,” Cardi, 33, said in the video. “Is y'all cool? Y'all been dragging me for three or four days and y'all been a little bit too mean. Like alright now. Y'all being a little bit too mean.”

She continued, “I can’t change s---. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p----? Huh? I don't know what y'all want me to do. Y'all want me to leave my man and f--- yours?”

Cardi said the only option now is to “go forward.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November. Cardi’s rep confirmed the news to People magazine, saying, “Cardi is healthy and happy.”

The rapper is also a mom to three children — daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom, 1 — whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

Diggs is father to daughter Nova, born in 2016, and another daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born in April 2025. the outlet confirmed Diggs’ paternity in November.

Diggs spent Christmas with several of his children and reshared Cardi’s Instagram post featuring her and their newborn, according to Page Six.

Cardi ended her video asking fans for support as she prepares for a busy year ahead.

“I need my support system, my fans, to love me,” she said. “I want you to come to my tour and enjoy yourself with me. Don't be dragging me. It's enough, alright, it's enough.”