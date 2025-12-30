Jennifer Lopez embraces single life after saying 'good bye' to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is entering the new year on her own and feeling at peace with it.

Nearly a year after finalising her divorce from Ben Affleck, a source tells People magazine that the 56-year-old singer and actress is not dating and is prioritizing her career and children.

“It's all about work and the kids for her,” the source said. “She seems happy and content.”

Lopez shares 17-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Her divorce from Affleck was finalized in January, about 20 weeks after she filed on Aug. 20, 2024. The Hustlers star listed April 26, 2024, as the date of their separation. The filing came exactly two years after the couple’s second wedding celebration in Georgia. They had quietly married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in the early 2000s before splitting in 2004. They reunited in 2021, nearly two decades later.

Following their breakup, Lopez opened up about embracing single life during an October 2024 interview with Interview magazine.

“Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own,” she said. “Yes, I’m not looking for anybody… what can I f---ing do when it’s just me flying on my own ... what if I'm just free?”

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show that same month, Lopez said she won’t use dating apps like Raya because she’s “old-fashioned,” but she’s confident about the future.

“What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable. It's that they're not capable,” she said. “They don't have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.”