Ryan Coogler reveals what ‘Black Panther 2' was initially

Ryan Coogler on original ‘Black Panther 2’

Ryan Coogler has opened up about what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was originally meant to be before the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman changed everything.

In a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director shared emotional details about the early version of the sequel and how deeply it was shaped by Boseman’s presence and talent.

Coogler revealed that he had already completed a full script for Black Panther 2 before Boseman passed away from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

He said he had sent the script to the late actor, but Boseman was already too ill to read it.

“I finished it, and I hit him up to read it, and he was too sick to read, bro,” Coogler said. “That was kind of how the timing was.”

The original story centered on a powerful and emotional storyline involving T’Challa and his young son.

Coogler explained that the script included a traditional Wakandan ritual known as the “Ritual of 8,” where a prince must spend eight days alone with his father and is allowed to ask any question.

During that time, an attack led by Namor would take place, forcing T’Challa to face danger while protecting his child and honouring the ritual.

“It was insane,” Coogler said, adding that Boseman “was going to kill it.”

He described the script as deeply personal and said he poured everything into it, having grown creatively alongside Boseman.

“I felt like I had gotten to know Chadwick as a performer,” he said, noting that he believed he was only beginning to explore the depth of what Boseman could do on screen.

After Boseman’s death, the direction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shifted entirely.

Coogler acknowledged that the film became a story centered on grief, legacy, and the strength of the women of Wakanda, something he remains deeply proud of.

Looking ahead, Coogler confirmed he is developing Black Panther 3, acknowledging that some fans question the need for another installment.

“I’m in it for my heart,” he said. “It’s my job as a filmmaker to show why.”

The director’s reflections offer a rare glimpse into what could have been, while underscoring the emotional weight behind one of Marvel’s most meaningful franchises.