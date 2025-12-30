Glen Powell to spend New Year with Michelle Randolph?

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph is ringing in the New Year together.

The rumoured couple are growing closer as their recent sightings are suggesting they may be marking a new relationship milestone just months after sparking romance buzz.

Nearly two months after first igniting dating speculation, the Anyone But You star and Randolph, 28, were spotted vacationing together in Miami, hinting that they could be spending New Year’s together.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show them enjoying time in the city, looking comfortable and coordinated.

Powell, 37, appeared every bit the gentleman during their getaway, holding doors, handling luggage, and quietly managing logistics as the two moved through the trip together.

Their daytime outing followed a late-night dinner at the celebrity hotspot Papi Steak.

After their Saturday, December 27 dinner date, the pair reportedly returned to their hotel together before heading to the airport the following morning.

They were gearing up to fly out of Miami to another destination, extending the holiday plans.

The sightings come as the two continue spending more time together amid ongoing reports of a budding romance.

Earlier this month, the Twisters actor and the Landman actress was seen attending an awards celebration for F1 the Movie in Los Angeles.

Back in November, they were also spotted dancing together in Powell’s hometown of Austin, Texas just a week after Randolph was seen supporting him during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in New York City.