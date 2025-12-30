Chappell Roan deletes Brigitte Bardot tribute after backlash

Chappell Roan has removed a tribute to Brigitte Bardot after discovering the late actress’s controversial political history.

Following reports that Bardot had died at age 91, the Grammy-winning singer shared a message on her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “Rest in peace Ms Bardot. She was my inspiration for red wine supernova.”

The post was later deleted. On Monday, Roan addressed the situation in a new message, explaining her change of heart.

“Holy shit I did not know all that insane shit Mr. Bardot stood for. I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn,” she wrote.

Bardot is referenced in Roan’s 2023 song Red Wine Supernova, which opens with the lyric: “She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot / She showed me things I didn’t know.”

The French actress rose to international fame through films such as And God Created Woman, The Truth and Contempt. She retired from acting in 1973 at age 39 and later focused on animal rights activism.

In later years, however, Bardot became known for her extremist political views. She openly supported far-right National Front candidates, including Catherine Megret and Marine Le Pen.

According to the Associated Press, Bardot repeatedly criticised the “Islamisation” of France and spoke out against immigration, particularly Muslim immigrants.

She was also condemned for inciting racial hatred and for comparing homosexuals to pedophiles in one of her books.

In 2018, Bardot sparked further backlash when she criticised the #MeToo movement, saying, “I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little a**.”