The Chainsmokers' Andrew ‘Drew' Taggart ties knot with Mari Fonseca

Drew Taggart, one half of the Grammy-winning duo The Chainsmokers, has officially tied the knot with model Mari Fonseca, marking a joyful new chapter in their relationship.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held in Costa Rica during the final weekend of 2025, keeping the celebration personal and deeply meaningful.

The 35-year-old DJ shared the news with fans by posting a video from their wedding day, showing a romantic moment between the newlyweds on a beach at sunset.

In the clip, Drew and Mari are seen dancing beside two horses before she jumps into his arms.

He simply captioned the post, “WE ARE MARRIED!” capturing the excitement of the moment.

Their wedding comes just over a year after Drew proposed in a surprise moment that Mari has previously described as both unexpected and emotional.

At the time, she believed she was heading out for a casual girls’ night with her friend Ivanka Trump, only to walk into a restaurant and find Drew waiting for her instead.

“The first thing I asked when I opened the door and saw him was, ‘What are you doing here?’” she recalled.

“We were both laughing the whole time, and he said, ‘Do you know what this is?’ And I said, ‘Maybe.’ It was so cute!”

That proposal, featuring a five-carat diamond ring, set the tone for what would become a very intentional and intimate wedding journey.

Mari previously shared that Drew knew she wanted the moment to be private, which is why the proposal happened with no one else around.

Later, friends and family joined in the celebration, making the surprise even more special.

From the beginning, the couple was clear about wanting a wedding that felt personal rather than performative.

“We’re planning to keep it really small,” Mari had said. “I want it to feel very intimate, with just the people we truly love.”

Their Costa Rica ceremony reflected exactly that vision, a quiet, meaningful celebration centered on love, connection, and simplicity.