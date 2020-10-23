Can't connect right now! retry
FATF to announce Pakistan's fate regarding exit from grey list today

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will announce its decision today (Friday) on whether or not Pakistan will remain on its grey list.

The FATF plenary is expected to take up Pakistan’s case today, the last day of its ongoing meeting between October 21 and 23.

The plenary, which was earlier scheduled in June but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will decide Pakistan’s fate whether to keep the country on the grey list for another extended period or to remove it.

In February 2020, the FATF plenary granted Pakistan a grace period of four months to complete its 27-point action plan against money-laundering and terror financing (ML&TF) after it noted that the country was compliant on 14 points.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list in June 2018.

Pakistan hopeful of positive outcome

According to a report in The News, the authorities are hopeful of a positive outcome after the country enacted at least 15 pieces of legislation, many of them through a joint sitting of Parliament, to fulfil the requirements set by the international watchdog.

They are confident that there are minimal chances of Islamabad being placed on the blacklist, the report said.

“Pakistan’s case will be discussed on October 23, 2020 at FATF’s plenary meeting and our efforts will not go waste,” one top government official said on the condition of anonymity here on Wednesday.

“We are expecting a positive nod from the FATF’s apex body,” he hoped.

Pakistani authorities claimed that the Joint Working Group (JWG) of FATF had so far found the country compliant on a total 21 points out of the 27 identified in the prescribed action plan. It is yet to be seen how much of the progress will be acknowledged in the FATF plenary.

