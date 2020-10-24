Mahesh Bhatt accused of ruining lives: ‘He is the biggest don in Bollywood’

Luviena Lodh sparked another Bollywood controversy after she unleashed her wrath at Mahesh Bhatt

Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has landed in a bit of a puddle yet again after the ex-wife of his nephew pointed her guns against him.

Actor Luviena Lodh sparked another Bollywood controversy after she turned to her social media and unleashed her wrath at the filmmaker, calling him ‘the biggest don of the industry.’

"I am married to Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all this," she says in the video posted on Instagram.

"Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call, and people lose their job,” she said.



“Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC either, and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated,” she added.

"If anything happens with my family or me, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal. People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential,” she added.

However, the allegations were refuted by the director’s lawyer as per a report by Times of India. Releasing a statement, Bhatt’s lawyer stated: "With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law.”

“Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films,” they added.