Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued wild beast warning only days after bear scare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have another dangerous animal lurking around their community.

After a bear scare earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s vicinity of Montecito in California has been paid a visit by a mountain lion.

Wild beasts have been prowling the area since the past few days with the mountain lion also roaring at a pet dog in one of the houses.

The perilous animal was spotted only two miles away from where the royals reside, as reported by The Sun.

After the lion was seen roving around, the owner of the dog called experts from the County of Santa Barbara Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The resident, Miles Hartfeld’s fiancée Gretchen Lieff spoke to The Sun about the sighting and said: “The wildlife biologist said it came from a cat and it was too large for a bobcat.”

Earlier this week, a large and untamed black bear was seen prowling around the neighbourhood which had reportedly attacked chickens and rummaged through the trash bins as well.

According to reports, the bear had been living in a nearby ranch which was sold recently after which the wild animal is likely to be roving about in search of food and a new den.

Experts claim the bear can grow up to seven feet tall and weigh 550 pounds.

The bear had earlier appeared near Oprah Winfrey’s estate and has returned once again.

The Sun cited the Montecito Association’s email sent to homeowners, which said: "The bear likely lives in Ranchos San Carlos, which recently sold. There may be new activity on the ranch that is disturbing the bear and setting it off into the community.”

"This could be a bad outcome for that bear, unfortunately, and is dangerous for neighbors. The sheriffs are contacting Fish and Wildlife to put a humane trap for the animal so it can be safely relocated,” the email further added.