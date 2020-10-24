Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued wild beast warning only days after bear scare

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have another dangerous animal lurking around their community.

After a bear scare earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s vicinity of Montecito in California has been paid a visit by a mountain lion.

Wild beasts have been prowling the area since the past few days with the mountain lion also roaring at a pet dog in one of the houses.

The perilous animal was spotted only two miles away from where the royals reside, as reported by The Sun.

After the lion was seen roving around, the owner of the dog called experts from the County of Santa Barbara Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The resident, Miles Hartfeld’s fiancée Gretchen Lieff spoke to The Sun about the sighting and said: “The wildlife biologist said it came from a cat and it was too large for a bobcat.”

Earlier this week, a large and untamed black bear was seen prowling around the neighbourhood which had reportedly attacked chickens and rummaged through the trash bins as well.

According to reports, the bear had been living in a nearby ranch which was sold recently after which the wild animal is likely to be roving about in search of food and a new den.

Experts claim the bear can grow up to seven feet tall and weigh 550 pounds.

The bear had earlier appeared near Oprah Winfrey’s estate and has returned once again.

The Sun cited the Montecito Association’s email sent to homeowners, which said: "The bear likely lives in Ranchos San Carlos, which recently sold. There may be new activity on the ranch that is disturbing the bear and setting it off into the community.”

"This could be a bad outcome for that bear, unfortunately, and is dangerous for neighbors. The sheriffs are contacting Fish and Wildlife to put a humane trap for the animal so it can be safely relocated,” the email further added. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid ‘Ellen Show’ ratings drop?

Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid ‘Ellen Show’ ratings drop?
Max Ehrich using Sonika Vaid to make Demi Lovato jealous with ‘phony relationship’

Max Ehrich using Sonika Vaid to make Demi Lovato jealous with ‘phony relationship’
Kate Middleton once curated a backup plan in case Prince William ever dumped her

Kate Middleton once curated a backup plan in case Prince William ever dumped her
Scarlett Johansson all set to produce new sci-fi drama ‘Bride’

Scarlett Johansson all set to produce new sci-fi drama ‘Bride’
Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down

Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down
Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations
Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser

Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser
Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries
Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Latest

view all