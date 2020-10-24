Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor attended wedding of Saif Ali Khan with Amrita Singh: blast from the past

Age is just a number- Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are a real life example of this phrase. It has been eight long years since the couple tied the knot and the duo is still going strong.

Kareena and Saif have a beautiful baby boy together, Taimur, and are soon to welcome another life into the world. The couple stands 10 years apart, Kareena being younger than Saif.

Saif was firstly married to Amrita Singh in October 1991 when Kareena was just 11 years old. It is reported that Bebo herself attended the wedding and congratulated Saif on his big day.

Saif’s marriage to Amrita did not last and the couple split after 13 years, in 2005. Three years down the road, Saif shared his first ever movie with Kareena titled, Tashan. The two fell in love and the rest, is history!

