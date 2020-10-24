Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

‘I love Pakistan’: Ertuğrul's Aliyar Bey plans to visit country soon

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Pakistani actor Imran Abbass rubs shoulders with Turkish star Cem Uçan in his recent visit to Turkey. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Cem Ucan

ISTANBUL: Ertugrul’s character Aliyar Bey – played by Turkish actor Cem Uçan – shared his plans to visit Pakistan to meet his friend Imran Abbas and his Pakistani fans who can’t stop drooling over his character in the third season of the series.

"I will come to Pakistan as soon as possible to visit both Imran and you [fans], I love Pakistan," the Ertigrul star wrote on Instagram.

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Uçan recently got together for a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old actor had shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star.  Abbas and Turkish actor Cem Uçan recently got together for a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

“THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER,” wrote Uçan on Instagram as he shared a photo of the two superstars striking a pose.

The star cast of the Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul has made waves in Pakistan after the show first aired on the state-run PTV upon the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

