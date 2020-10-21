Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Imran Abbas rubs shoulders with Ertuğrul's Cem Uçan aka Aliyar Bey

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

 Cem Uçan aka Aliyar Bey shared photos from his meeting with Imran Abbas

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Turkish actor Cem Uçan recently got together for a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old actor who is known for his role as Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to his Instagram and shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star.

“THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER,” wrote Uçan on Instagram as he shared a photo of the two superstars striking a pose.

Abbas also gave a glimpse into his visit as he turned to Instagram with a series of photos, and wrote: “Wonderful meeting with the famous Turkish actor @cemucann ( aliyar bey).”

The star cast of the Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul has made waves in Pakistan after the show first aired on the state-run PTV upon the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

